Cannes 2021: Fashion Blunders On The Red Carpet
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton wore a loose black outfit which featured a ‘Dream Catcher’ but it didn’t make noise on the red carpet!
Cindy Bruna
Cindy Bruna posed to the cams wearing a striped suit gown. Even though it is a sartorial pick, it couldn’t turn heads.
Mélanie Thierry
Mélanie Thierry wore Celine’s beige transparent sleeveless gown. Being a bold look, it didn’t get that much attention on the red carpet.
Hana Cross
Hana wore a sleeveless loose silver gown. She looked cool but if the outfit was a body-hugging one, then it would fetch her the better appeal.
Anja Rubik
Top model Anja Rubik made her presence on the red carpet wearing a single shouldered black gown that featured a thigh-high slit. The outfit even had cut-outs but didn’t attract the fashion freaks.
Vanessa Paradis
The baby pink two-piece outfit of Vanessa made her look simple on the red carpet. Even though it had peplum and thigh-high slit detailing, it didn’t make her own that stunning appeal!
Leonie Hanne
Leonie Hanne walked down the red carpet wearing a single-shouldered over-sized white gown. Even though it is had ruffle detailing, it couldn’t make Leonie look perfect on the red carpet.