Classy And Stylish Festive Season Collection Launched At Neeru’s Vijayawada
The festive season is just a few days away! Thus, we need to make ourselves look pretty with the classy and stylish outfits, right! Thus, Neeru's has launched the festive collection at its Vijayawada store and made our work easier!
In this pic, all the models are seen taking a selfie with all smiles. They looked elegant wearing designer and colourful outfits!
Along with these designer outfits, even the matching jewellery and on-point makeup upped their attires!
Going with the first blue velvet lehenga, it is accentuated with intricate embroidery and a matching net dupatta…
In this pic, we can witness a couple of trending outfits that best suit for the festive season. The bandhani style outfit, modish brown gown with a cape, intricate-embroidered pink lehenga and grey designer lehenga made the models look their best!
In this pic too, we can witness a few festive season picks of this season… They even make the girls look pretty when they are on to parties and weddings!
Speaking about the blue floral designed lehenga, it is enhanced with a silver border and sleeveless blouse! The pearl neckpiece and maangtikka also elevated the look of the model!
Models are all happy posing to cams as they accentuated themselves in Neeru's festive season collection!
From black to baby pink, there are many shades available at Neeru's for this season. They all are accentuated with various trendy and classy designs specially made for this festive season.
Along with lehengas, we can also witness trendy floor-length gowns in this pic…
A model is seen sashaying the fashion show adorning herself in a designer blue lehenga!
Here comes the next model who made herself own a prettier appeal wearing the floral-designed lehenga!