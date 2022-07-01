Different Types of Jhumkhi Earrings: Every Women would love to own these collections
Traditional Jhumkis
Design’s are intricate having either floral or temple design and inspired by nature elements.
Silver oxide jhumkis
These are popularly known as Gujarati style jhumkas, worn mostly during Navaratri festival.
Diamond Jhumkis
These modern jhumkis are perfect to team with designer costumes
Terracotta Jhumkis
Terracotta Jhumka Earrings are crafted from natural earthern clay so that they are skin-friendly.
Kashmiri Jhumkis
These jhumis is class apart from other and has long earrings with pearl chain attached to jhumki.
Hoops jhumkis
These jhumkis are equally good with Punjabi suits and sarees.
Pearl Jhumkis
These jhumkis help you have chic, classic and elegant look
Kundan Jhumkis
Kundan Jhumkis are well-known in Rajasthan for its marvelous design, look and spark.
Ear-cuffs jhumkis
Ear-cuffs styled along with jhumkis are known as ear-cuffs jhumkis.