Lavish Pieces of Ancient Egyptian Jewellery
Egyptian were the first to establish Jewellery making Industry.
The precision, details and designs of their jewellery were state of the art, even by today’s standards
Egyptians wore jewellery not just for adornment, but also because they believed in their magical powers.
Have a look of Earrings, from the tomb of the pharaoh Tutankhamun, discovered in the valley of the kings.
Only Wealthy Egyptian wore lavish jewellery made of Gold and others silver and copper pieces
Royals and nobles were buried with their jewellery, which allowed archaeological excavations to discover these treasures.
They loved pieces designed with scrolls, tigers, scarab beetles, winged birds, jackals, antelops and snakes
Jewellery brought them good fortune, protected from diseases and evil eyes.