Maharastra Gold Nath Designs: Explore the trendy collection
A Maharashtrian Nath are generally made of Gold
Centrally studded with single coloured stone
Surrounded by other small stones with pearls around it.
Nath designers are now experimenting with the designs, length, shape of naths
Although, the material used to make them, still remains the same, even after so many years.
Majorly, these naths are bought by to-be brides for wedding functions or Pujas.
Nath is a very integral part of Maharashtrian jewellery
It adds elegance to your overall appearance