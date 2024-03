Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, born on November 1, 1973, in Mangalore, Karnataka, secured India's second Miss World title in 1994. Though initially studying architecture, she shifted her focus to acting and modeling. Aishwarya's win not only brought pride to her country but also propelled her to become one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses.