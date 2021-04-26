Ramadan 2021: Get Schooled From Shahrukh Khan How to Flaunt Sherwani
Shah Rukh Khan's fashion game in terms of ethnic wear, especially sherwani, has always been on top-notch.
We are mesmerised with Shah Rukh royal look in this royal blue clour, sherwani! Aren't you?
Shah Rukh Khan created a style statement of printed sherwani with voluminous pyjamas when he walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra.
We are indeed left impressed with King Khan in Black sherwani.
Shah Rukh Khan was the cynosure at Akash Ambani's wedding in this classic white sherwani.
Super stylish Badshah killing it at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party in Mumbai.
We are at a loss of words for this dimpled handsome flaunting every style effortlessly.
Badshah Khan left us fascinated in this black and white combination with the golden buttoned sherwani.