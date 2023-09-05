Teacher’s Day: Bollywood teachers who rode high on style
Kareena Kapoor, Kurbaan (2009)
Kareena Kapoor set the quintessential Indo-western teacher’s style
Shah Rukh Khan, Mohabbatein (2000)
Shah Rukh Khan set the ball rolling for rimmed glasses and pullovers draped over the shoulders trend
Shahid Kapoor, Pathshaala (2010)
Shahid Kapoor made a case for crisp white shirts, waist coats and denim pairings
Sushmita Sen, Main Hoon Na (2004)
Sushmita Sen gave an uber sensuous makeover to chiffon sarees
Archana Puran Singh, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain (1998)
Archana Puran Singh redefined formal work wear style with pastel blazers and dresses
Rani Mukerji, Hichki (2018)
Rani Mukerji kept it simple in solid-coloured kurtis and pants such as green and grey. Most of her kurtis featured a collar-neck style.
Ayesha Takia, Paathshaala (2010)
Ayesha Takia opted for full-sleeved tees and denims paired with different types of scarves.