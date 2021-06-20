Father's Day 2021: Bible verses about father’s love
Proverbs 1:8: "Hear, my son, your father's instruction, and forsake not your mother's teaching."
2 Corinthians 6:18: "And I will be a father to you, and you shall be sons and daughters to me, says the Lord Almighty."
Psalm 103:13:As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him."
Proverbs 22:6: "Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it."
Proverbs 23:22: "Listen to your father, who gave you life, and do not despise your mother when she is old."
Proverbs 23:24: "The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him."
Psalm 32:7-8: "You are my hiding place; you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance."
Proverbs 4:11-12: "I will guide you in the way of wisdom and I will lead you in upright paths. When you walk, your steps will not be hampered, and when you run, you will not stumble."
Deuteronomy 1:31: "There you saw how the Lord your God carried you, as a father carries his son, all the way you went until you reached this place."
Malachi 4:6: "He will turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers."