Female Chief Ministers Of India

Sucheta Kripalani was an Indian freedom fighter and politician who lived from June 25, 1908 until December 1, 1974. From 1963 to 1967, she was India's first female Chief Minister, leading the Uttar Pradesh government.
Nandini Satpathy was an Indian politician and author who lived from 9 June 1931 until 4 August 2006. From June 1972 to December 1976, she served as the Chief Minister of Odisha.
Shashikala Kakodkar was a major leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party from 7 January 1935 to 28 October 2016. She was the President of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Chief Minister of Goa, Daman, and Diu on two occasions.
Syeda Anwara Taimur (November 24, 1936 – September 28, 2020) was an Indian politician who served as the chief minister of Assam from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981.
Vaikom Narayani Janaki (23 September 1924, popularly known as Janaki Ramachandran, was an Indian politician and activist who served as Tamil Nadu's first female Chief Minister.
Between 1991 and 2016, Jayaram Jayalalithaa (24 February 1948 – 5 December 2016) was an Indian politician and actress who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu six times. From the 9th of February 1989.
Mayawati is an Indian politician and social reformer who was born on January 15, 1956 and has served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh four times.
Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (born September 30, 1945) is a Congress lawmaker from India and is a former Chief Minister of Punjab and the first and only woman to hold the position of Chief Minister in the province.
Rabri Devi Yadav (born 1956) is an Indian politician who served as Chief Minister of Bihar for three terms, the first and only woman to do so.
Sushma Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister of the Indian state of Haryana. She also served as 5th Chief Minister Of Delhi for a short duration in 1998 and became the First female Chief Minister of Delhi.
Sheila Dixit, 31 March 1938 – 20 July 2019 was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, as well as the longest-serving female chief minister of any Indian state, having taken office in 1998.
Uma Bharti (born 3 May 1959) is an Indian politician and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Vasundhara Raje Scindia is a former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and an Indian politician.
Mamata Banerjee born 5 January 1955 is a prominent Indian politician and academic who has served as the state's ninth and current Chief Minister since 2011.
Anandiben Mafatbhai Patel born 21 November 1941 serving as the current Governor of Uttar Pradesh and also served as Governor of Madhya Pradesh. She is the first chief minister of Gujarat.
Mehbooba Mufti, born 22 May 1959 is an Indian politician of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, who served as the last Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir as a State, from 4 April 2016 to 19 June 2018.