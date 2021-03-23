Film Stars Who Bagged The Prestigious ‘National Awards’

Kangana Ranaut

Category: Best Actress

Movies: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga

Manoj Bajpayee

Category: Best Actor

Movie: Bhonsle

Dhanush

Category: Best Actor And Best Tamil Film

Movie: Asuran

Vijay Sethupathi

Category: Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Movie: Super Deluxe

Character He Essayed: Transgender Role

Pallavi Joshi

Category: Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Movie: The Tashkent Files

Nani

Category: Best Telugu Film

Movie: Jersey

Sushant Singh Rajput

Category: Best Hindi Film

Movie: Chhichhore

Mohanlal

Category: Best Feature Film

Movie: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea