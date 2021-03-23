Film Stars Who Bagged The Prestigious ‘National Awards’
Kangana Ranaut
Category: Best Actress
Movies: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga
Manoj Bajpayee
Category: Best Actor
Movie: Bhonsle
Dhanush
Category: Best Actor And Best Tamil Film
Movie: Asuran
Vijay Sethupathi
Category: Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Movie: Super Deluxe
Character He Essayed: Transgender Role
Pallavi Joshi
Category: Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Movie: The Tashkent Files
Nani
Category: Best Telugu Film
Movie: Jersey
Sushant Singh Rajput
Category: Best Hindi Film
Movie: Chhichhore
Mohanlal
Category: Best Feature Film
Movie: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea