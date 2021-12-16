10 Beautiful Cake Recipes, Which You can try for this Christmas
Cranberry Christmas cake
Cranberry Christmas cake is absolutely delightful.
Ginger bread Cake
This cake has got rich and spicy flavor.
Christmas cookie Cake
This cake tastes awesome, and one can have additional icing for extra sweetness.
Rum Cake
Loaded with rum flavor, it’s truly for those who love the sweet and bold notes of rum
Black Forest cake
The above cake does not need any introduction, it is a very popular cake in India.
Candy cane layer cake
A classic white cake infused with cool peppermint, topped with creamy peppermint buttercream frosting and crushed candy canes.
Ugly sweater cake
This cake is fun to make, you can either make it ridiculous or cute as you.
Snowflak cup cakes
They are perfect not only for Christmas but for a frozen-themed party as well.
Snicker doodle coffee cake
This cake is moist, delicious and easy to make.
Pomegranate Christmas Cake Recipe
An easy vegan Pomegranate Cake featuring a simple golden, vanilla batter topped with juicy pomegranate arils.