10 Diwali Sweet ideas : Satisfy your Sweet Cravings
Gulab Jamun
These are deep fried dumplings which are soaked in sugar syrup laced with rose water.
Jalebi
The batter for this sweet is made using chickpea flour and yellow colored is attained from saffron.
Kheer
This one is an Indian rice pudding, other additions include cardamom, sliced almonds and raisins.
Ladoo
Ladoo are rolled into balls, once cooled, it’s a delicious sweet.
Rasmalai
Rasmalai origin is from west Bengal, but throughout India, it is relished
Barfi
The above sweet’s major ingredient is condensed milk and sugar.
Kesar Peda
With the availability of the milk powder, it is extremely easy to prepare them.
Boondi Ke ladoo
Small drops of batter are dropped into hot oil and then they are soaked in simple sugar syrup.
Agra ka Petha
These Transculent candies, which are prepared using local gourd and often flavored using rose water and other spices.
Kulfi
Kulfi is to Indians, what gelato is to Italians.