10 Foods That Can Help Your Skin Glow Naturally
Papaya
Vitamins A and C in papaya promote skin health and protect skin cells from oxidative stress.
Oranges
Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which helps stimulate collagen production, and keep the skin firm and healthy.
Almonds
Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that is protective of skin cells.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are a source of lycopene, an antioxidant that is protective against some of the effects of sun damage.
Avocados
Avocados contain healthy fats and vitamin E that contribute to retaining the natural barrier and hydration of the skin.
Walnuts
Walnuts provide omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients which promote skin health.
Carrots
Carrots contain a lot of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A for use in maintaining normal skin.
Watermelon
The watermelon has a high water level which can be useful in maintaining hydration throughout the day and prevent dull skin caused by dehydration.
Spinach
Spinach contains vitamins A and C, folate and antioxidants which are good for healthy skin.
Plain yoghurt
Yoghurt is a good source of protein and nutrients, which help maintain health, and is also a good source of calcium, which can be beneficial for a balanced diet.