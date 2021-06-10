10 Health Benefits of Makhana: Desi Snack Gaining Popularity
10 Health Benefits of Makhana: Desi Snack Gaining Popularity
Makhana is also called as fox nuts or lotus seeds; they come from a plant called Euryale Fox, which grows in stagnant water.
Makhana is rich in antioxidants
Makhana is rich in antioxidants, thus they help protect us against inflammation and chronic diseases. A handful every day can make you look younger and also make your skin glow.
High Protein content
While fasting, many tend to consume a handful of Makhana, it offers energy for the entire day. They have high protein content, it not only helps you keep you full but it also helps keep the calories in check.
Anti aging food
They are great anti-ageing food, the catch is, and you should not have them as fried snack.
High in fibre
When you consume Makhana, the digestive process gets sorted with them and they help prevent constipation and help add bulk to the stool.
Great Snack for diabetic patients
Makhana have good fat and have low quantity of saturated fats. These properties make Makhana good weight loss food.
Great Detoxifying Agents
They help flush out toxins from the body. It helps to recycle the red blood cells. They are also really beneficial to the spleen, which is like a graveyard for cells in the body.
Fertility issues
Makhana helps premature ejaculation, women suffering from infertility, premature ejaculation. Fox nuts will come to the rescue, touted as an aphrodisiac.
Keeps you full longer
They have low glycemic index, which means that, they release glucose slowly into the blood. This keeps you feeling full for longer.
High in magnesium and Potassium
Those who watch their weight, it is an ideal snack. High potassium and low sodium are a great combination for patients suffering from hypertension. Those who suffer from high blood pressure can snack on fox nuts without facing any spikes in their blood pressure.
Gluten free
Those individuals suffering wheat allergies can gorge on fox nuts, as they are gluten free, but still they are high in protein and carbohydrate content.