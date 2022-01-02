6 Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss
Yoghurt or curd sandwich
This delicious snack is low in fat but high in fiber and good amounts of protein.
Paneer wrap/Kathi roll
A single Kathi roll ranges from 260 to 350 calories. It’s high vegetable content will give you lots of fiber, carbohydrates, vitamins like A, C, and E.
Idlis
Single, medium-sized idli contains just 36 calories, 2grams of protein and 8 grams of carbohydrates. Idlis also contain iron and calcium.
Dosa
single, plain dosa contains 133 calories with a majority of it coming from carbohydrates and proteins.
Baked samosa
Apart from the potato and peas filling, there are other healthy options like minced chicken, minced paneer or paneer with mixed vegetables that you can opt for.
Bhelpuri without chutney
A single serving of bhel puri has only 60 calories accompanied by an ideal combination of good protein and complex carbs.