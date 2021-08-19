8 Ways to Get More Soy in your Diet
Soy is widely cultivated plant of the pea family which produces soya beans
Soya is also used as a replacement for animal protein in certain foods.
You can include them in your diet; you can add soy nuts to cookie or brownie recipes.
In place of milk, you can use calcium-fortified soy milk for pudding.
You can top salads with roasted soynuts
You can top salads with roasted soynuts
You can add a thin slice of baked tofu to a sandwich
You can use soynut butter in place of peanut butter
You can also make smoothes by blending the soy milk, frozen bananas, silken tofu and other frozen fruit in a blender.
You can also pour soy milk over cereal or fruit or any recipe that calls for milk.