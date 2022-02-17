Amazing Health Benefits of Bamboo
Bamboo has been a nutritional staple in Asian countries for centuries.
Western nations are just beginning to realize the potential of bamboo as a healthy, nutrient-packed food.
Low cholesterol
Bamboo shoots are a great way to lower your levels of bad LDL cholesterol.
Stimulates Appetite
The high concentrations of cellulose in bamboo have been shown to stimulate the appetite, prevent constipation, and improve digestion.
Supports a low-carb diet
Bamboo supports a low-carbohydrate diet by providing plenty of nutrients with very few carbohydrates
How to use Bamboo in cooking?
Many companies sell bamboo powder or pre-cooked bamboo to use in cooking.
Adding Fresh Bamboo to your diet
- Few delicious way to add bamboo to your diet
- Stir-frying with meat and vegetables
- chopping finely to use as and ingredient for hot and sour coleslaw.