Ancient Grains: Less Processed & Healthy Alternatives
Ancient grains are group of grains, which have remained mostly unchanged for thousands of years.
Amaranth, this has been cultivated more than 8,000 years. It can easily be replaced for rice.
Millet has been a staple throughout China, Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria and India.
Khorasan Wheat
This one is also referred as kamut, the above grain has been linked to varied health benefits.
Sorghum
The above grain, is 5th most consumed grain worldwide, and it is a great source of nutrients
Teff is the world’s smallest grain; its size is approximately around 0.7 to 1% of a wheat kernel.
Freekeh
This is staple in Middle Eastern cuisine, made using green durum wheat; it packs a variety of nutrients and powerful carotenoid compounds
Farro
This one is ancient wheat-based grain, which has now become increasingly popular.
Barley
The above grain is highly nutritious and it is most widely consumed ancient grains in the American diet.
Quinoa
This one is gluten free ancient grain, which offers impressive health benefits.