Dragon fruit is Available in Different Colors
Dragon fruit is an exotic fruit, you can encounter in different colours.
The white flesh and the red/pink outside pitayas are the most common ones.
The yellow variant is seen as one of the sweetest variants among the dragon fruits.
The purple/red colour dragon fruits are sweeter than the white variety but less sweeter than the yellow variety.
Pink or magenta flesh, they are usually used in salads, really worth a try.
Israeli yellow pitaya are rounded fruit with elongated shape.
You can make tasty and mouther watering juice using dragon fruit.