Goan Cuisine: 10 must try dishes that exemplify food of Goa
Goan Fish Curry
The above curry is famous food of Goa and staple diet of every Goan.
Chicken Cafreal
This dish is spicy green colored and it does not require anything on the side but it may be served with salads.
Goan Pork Vindaloo
This dish was previously called Vindahlo but because of use of potatoes, people started calling it Vindaloo.
Shark Ambot Tik
Ambot means sour and tik means spicy, this dish is Portuguese influenced dish.
Sorpotel
For this dish, meat is parboiled and fat is fried. Onions, garlic and the masala prepared are added along with other spices as well as herbs.
Feijoada
This dish is a stew of red beans and pork, the Goan feijoada is a Portuguese influenced recipe.
Sorak
This one is simple vegetarian curry made especially during the monsoon season in Goa.
Samarachi Kodi
This dish is dry prawn curry, served with hot rice and pickle
Patolea
Patolea is a sweet dish that may also be consumed along with tea.
Bebinca
This is a multi-layered cake, it is prepared using coconut milk, sugar, eggs and flour.