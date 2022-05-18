How Jaggery is more beneficial than regular Sugar?
In jaggery all major vitamins and nutrients are intact in sugar, in order to look crystal clear, these vitamins and nutrients are bleached.
Jaggery is a traditional sweet, it helps body to remain cool.
Sugar releases burst of energy whereas jaggery releases energy slowly
With the consumption of jaggery, the chances of type 2 diabetes and other diseases arising out of consumption of sugar is reduced.
Liver Detox
A piece of jaggery can help detox liver, helps remove unwanted wanted waste from the body.
Purifies blood
Jaggery has got the ability to purify the blood, by consuming regularly but in limited quantities, one can reap the benefits.
Eases Menstrual cramps
A small piece of jaggery help release endorphins in our bodies, which relaxes the body and thus offers relief from pre-menstrual syndrome.
Aids weight loss
A daily dose of jaggery offers surprising results In weight loss. It helps balance electrolytes which helps boost metabolism and strengthens muscles.
Keep respiratory problems at bay
By consuming jaggery over refined sugar regularly it helps keep asthma, bronchitis and other such respiratory problems at bay.