Incredible health Benefits of Peas
Add this tiny veggie to your diet and improve your health in numerous ways
Boosts immunity
When you add the peas to your diet, it will better your immunity.
Aids weight loss
Mattar makes you feel fuller for a long time and you do not have craving for unhealthy food.
Vitamin K present in peas prevents the loss of bone density and hence prevents the onset of osteoporosis.
Vegetarian Protein
Peas are very good source of vegetarian protein.
Loaded with Energy Boosting Nutrients
Peas help release energy from macronutrients –Proteins, Fats and carbohydrates.
Diabetes Control
High fibre diets offer hypoglycaemic effects and it may lead to marked changes in diabetic control.
Reduces Cholesterol levels
Green peas show a hypo-cholesterol lowering effect mainly because of presence of amount of dietary fibre in them.
Antioxidant
Green peas contain high amounts of Vitamin C, which also function as a potent antioxidant.
Cancer
Peas contain high amount of polyphenol, known as coumestrol, which reduces the risk of developing cancer.