Lemon Ginger Iced Green Tea with Honey
Bring the water/sugar/honey mixture to a gentle boil, or until the sugar granules have dissolved. It forms like a syrup.
Then remove the syrup from the pan and add the lemon juice, lemon peel, and thin slices of fresh ginger.
Let everything sit at room temperature until the syrup get cooled completely
After cooling, then pour it through a strainer and refrigerate until ready to use.
You can make quite a few pitchers of this tea with one batch of syrup.
You can add about ½ cup of syrup to 6 cups of tea or you can add around 1 ½ tablespoon of the syrup per one cup of green tea.
When you have this tea, you would feel just sweet enough or lightly flavored.