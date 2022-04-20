Nine foods good for liver
Coffee is one of the best beverages you can drink to promote liver health.
Green Tea
One Japanese study found that drinking 10 cups of green tea per day was associated with improved blood markers of liver health
Grape fruit
Grape fruit contains antioxidants, that naturally protect the liver.
Blueberries & Cane berries
Consuming these fruits for 21 days protected the liver from damage.
Beetroot juice helps protect the liver from oxidative damage and inflammation.
Nuts
Diet higher in nuts to be associated with a decreased risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Fatty fish
Omega-3 fatty acids helped lower liver fat and triglycerides in those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Prickly pear fruit
Prickly pear fruit and juice might help with hangover symptoms by reducing inflammation. They might also help protect the liver from damage, it caused by alcohol consumption.
Grapes
Grape especially red and purple grapes contain a variety of beneficial plant compounds.