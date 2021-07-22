Pumpkin Seeds aids weight loss – How to add them to your diet
Pumpkin seeds aid weight loss, but moderation is the key
For overall healthy diet, add a quarter cup of pumpkin seeds
You can add them number of ways, on top of a Avocado toast
You can blend them into smoothies
Mix them into yogurt and oatmeal
You can add them, on top of breads and bake it into muffins
You can also sprinkle them on salads or waffles
Add them in a home made trail mix
You can also mix them into warm noodle dishes or stir-fries
Add them while making vegan “Parmesan” cheese