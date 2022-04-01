Seven Best Foods for Elderly People
Aged individuals must have complete balanced diet, which comprises of vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc, calcium and phosphorus in required quantity.
Sea food
Seafood is probably the best and the tastiest food for the elderly, it is rich in nutrients and revives the body in a new way.
Oats
Oats are one of the best foods for the elderly people, who do not have teeth. They help lower down the sugar level and at the same time protect your heart.
Salads
Salads are quite helpful, they help maintain the eyesight of the old individuals, they are also rich in vitamins and minerals.
Chapatti
They are made up of whole wheat flour, they not only helps keep filling for long time, it has got needed amount of carbohydrates and calcium.
Semolina
If you are looking to give soft food to the senior, semolina dishes can be cooked in numerous way, you can have it breakfast, brunch or as a snack or dinner too.
Brown rice
Brown rice cooked with minimal herbs as well as spices make it a tasty and enjoyable meal.
Roasted chicken
Since the chicken is roasted, it will not carry oil that can make it difficult to digest it.