Soothing Ginger & Carrot Soup will Help Boost your Immunity
This soup is made with both good goodness of ginger and carrot
Carrots are abundantly loaded with beta-carotene
Ginger is a traditional remedy to treat cold, cough and sore throat, it contains high antioxidant & inflammatory properties.
Ingredients
♦ Six -eight Large carrots ♦ One-fourth cup olive oil ♦ A pinch of salt ♦ Six cups vegetable stock ♦ One inch long ginger, peeled ♦ for garnishing thyme ♦ Half large onion, chopped ♦ Two large garlic cloves, chopped ♦ Black pepper (freshly ground)
Toss the carrots, cut in half inch round, with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and then sprinkle salt
Broil the carrots until they become brown and are soft
And also bring the stock to a boil, and then add the ginger & the sprig of thyme and simmer gently for 15 minute
Brown the onion over medium heat, stirring frequently. Then add the garlic and carrots.
Remove the ginger & thyme from the stock and then add the stock to the pot with the onions and carrots
Using the blender, puree the mixture and if thick, add water and reheat. Also add pepper and salt for taste