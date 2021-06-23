What does different food craving indicate?
Food craving is sometimes the body’s way of telling you about your health. It also indicates what your body needs.
Craving for sugar
The above craving indicates blood sugar imbalances and mineral deficiencies such as chromium and magnesium.
Craving for Salt
The above craving could be the result of stress hormone fluctuations and low levels of electrolytes.
Craving for Carbs
This clearly indicates your body needs nitrogen.
Craving for Tea/coffee
The incessant desire for tea/coffee indicates sulphur or iron deficiency
Craving for Oily/fatty acid
If your body is craving for oily or fatty acid, it means your body is craving fat.
Craving for ice-cream
When you crave for Ice cream your body’s way of expressing irritation and a sign it requires a break.
Craving for chocolate
Raging hormone makes you crave for chocolate, it contains special chemical, which helps improve your mood.
Soda/carbonates beverages
If you crave to have fizzy drink to gulp down, it means your body actually needs more amount of calcium.
Red meat
If your body craves for red meat, it indicates iron deficiency; it can lead to fatigue, lower immune health and overall weakness.
Craving for non food items
When you crave to have nonfood items such as ice, dirt, laundry detergent might be signs of low levels of iron, zinc or calcium.