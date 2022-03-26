What foods are bad for hair?
Food choices have impact on your hair, either they damage or work wonders.
Sugar
Studies have revealed that insulin resistance leads to diabetes and obesity, it can help lose your hair and even lead to balding in men.
High Glycemic Index Foods
These foods can create hormonal imbalances and cause a spike in insulin and androgens which bind to hair follicles and lead to hair fall.
Alcohol
Hair is mainly made of the protein, called keratin. Keratin is a protein which gives structure to your hair.
Diet Soda
If you are experiencing hair loss lately then it's best you avoid diet sodas completely.
Oily foods
Oily foods can make your scalp greasy and may lead to clogging of pores and miniaturization of hair follicles.
Raw egg whites
Raw egg whites can cause biotin deficiency, the vitamin that assists in the production of keratin.
Fish
The most common source of mercury exposure is fish as the concentration of methyl-mercury in fish has increased over the past few decades due to climate change and overfishing.