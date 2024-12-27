Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader
Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26, 2024, at AIIMS, Delhi. He was 92. He was rushed to the hospital after a sudden loss of consciousness.
AIIMS confirmed that despite immediate efforts to revive him, Dr. Singh was declared dead at 9:51 PM. He was undergoing treatment for age-related health concerns.
Dr. Singh was the architect of India's 1991 economic reforms that lifted the nation from near-bankruptcy, driving growth and liberalization.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, calling Dr. Singh "one of India's most distinguished leaders" and a "respected economist."
Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paid tribute, remembering his leadership, wisdom, and integrity.
Dr. Singh, born in 1932, served as Prime Minister from 2004-2014. His legacy as a visionary statesman and economist will continue to inspire future generations.