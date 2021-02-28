Glam Stories Of Bigg Boss 14 Season Winner Rubina Dilaik
On the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14th season, Rubina stunned all and sundry with her fabulous style game… She wore a light coloured frilly gown which is enhanced with silver shades. This popular TV actress looked awesome holding the trophy and upped her look with the on-point makeup
Rubina slew all and sundry with her ace fashion game… She looked stunning in the blue outfit… She wore a single-shouldered gown which is enhanced with net detailing and thigh-high slit frills. Her red lips, shimmery eyes and pony hairdo best complimented her western attire
Rubina threw thebest travel fashion goals to all her fans with this simple yet comfortable outfit… She wore a black gown which is enhanced with white floral print and teamed it with a modish yellow jacket.
Another stylish look of Rubina Dilak… She looked uber-chic wearing a yellow western outfit. She picked a sleeveless printed top and teamed it with a matching skirt… Those funky ‘heart’ earrings and flowy tresses gave her a pretty look.
Rubina looked awesome in the denim attire and was seen all happy jumping high!!! She wore a full-sleeved white tee and teamed it with rugged denim pant. Those white boots and stylish goggles gave her a voguish appeal.
Rubina is known for her pretty fashion choices… This time, she voted for a maroon-coloured full-sleeved top and paired it with straight pant. Her modish hairstyle, voguish bag and ‘Hoola’ rings made her look arresting
Rubina shined in the emerald glow… She wore a knee-length green gown which is accentuated with mirror work. The frilly details and modish footwear gave her a chic look.
We end our fashion tale with another stylish pic of Rubina… She looked natty wearing a black gown and teamed it with a cosy scarf.