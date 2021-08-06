Going Electric with Jaguar : Experience New Breed of Performance
The move to electric makes sense in every way possible
Performance
The performance we live for remains untouched
Smarter
The technology behind it gets smarter
Sustainability
Thrilling to drive, easy to live with and sustainable every day.
Performance from Race to Road
SUV, Jaquar I-PACE is able to take you from 0-100 km/hr in mere 4.8 seconds.
Smarter Future
Going electric offer more opportunities to realize our vision of smarter driving experience.
Key benefits
• Low cost of ownership
• Easy and convenient
• Zero tailpipe emissions
• A distinctive drive
Two types of Jaguar Electric
• ALL-ELECTRIC (BEV)
• MILD HYBRID (MHEV)
Electric Car Home Charging
Simply plug in your vehicle on an evening, just as you would your mobile phone and by morning you can be fully charged and ready to go.
Approved wall box
For optimum charging at home, you can also install a Jaguar-approved home wall box. For example, I-PACE is equipped with an 11kW 3 Phase (alternate current) on-board charger.