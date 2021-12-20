Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [Dec 13 - Dec 17]
Just an opportunity to serve your country! Have you come across any foreign returnee? We couldn't trace them...
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 13]
See, our plans of becoming a global power are showing results...
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 14]
Thank you very much for a majestic prayer house, sir! Now we can go there and ask for schools, hospitals and jobs...
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 15]
He's been working 18 hrs a day to deal with 16th century issues. Once he reaches 21st century, he will address your problems!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 16]
He is not able to get proper sleep on bed inside the house. You see, he just returned after a year from Delhi border!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 17]