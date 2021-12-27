Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [Dec 20 - Dec 24]
What a splurge! You have spent 100 percent money on this government scheme with no single penny for my image building ads.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 20]
See, our state has become number one... in media spendings.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 21]
Take a route, which has no religious sites and statues of revered leaders. I want to reach home safely.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 22]
I am not bothered of marriageable age. Inform me if anyone tinkers with live-in age!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 23]
Forget dreaming of Goa, Kerala or Northeast, Sister! Come ,live with us in cow belt... Life will be safe and peaceful.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 24]