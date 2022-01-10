Hans Cartoons by Manjul [Jan 03 - Jan 07]
Not only illegal stuff, our job demands that we sniff our party affiliation of those carrying them too.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Jan 03]
The tip was wrong sir, he is not posting anything against govt. He is just auctioning women who ask too many questions.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Jan 04]
Our weekend plans are decided, you will stay at home, I will be addressing the election rallies!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Jan 05]
Always remember, govt's job is not to run businesses... But to develop prayer places!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Jan 06]
You don't need security anymore sir, the whole country is doing yagnas for your long life.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Jan 07]