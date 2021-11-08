Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [ Nov 01 - Nov 05]
My client respects law. That is why he is absconding! Milord
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 01]
I will act against rising prices. Right now, I am busy pulling down ads that would hurt your feelings!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 02]
The way we are increasing fuel prices, we will achieve zero carbon emission goal much before 2070
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 03]
Track Lakshmi ji tonight. Find out who all she visits and Tax them.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 04]
Such a huge cut in fuel prices! What will happen to the country's development now!?
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 05]