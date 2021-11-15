Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [ Nov 08 - Nov 12]
I know govt. has banned liquor in the state. What I am selling is only spurious liquor!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 08]
Notebandi? Of course, I remember! It coincided with me and my friends becoming Sanyasis.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 09]
I am feeling uneasy and have trouble breathing since the city air improved a bit
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 10]
Red Alert: Very Heavy Rains Predicted in Chennai
Feeling better. Was fed up with news of rain battering Mumbai all the time.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 11]
We can't let that comedian perform here! But you are free to host Kangana ji!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 12]