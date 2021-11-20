Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [ Nov 15 - Nov 19]
My govt always wanted to honour you but you talk sensible and have a good IQ
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 15]
Please do not fail students who write absurd answers. They might leave the school and end up as our rulers.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 16]
Top: Municipal Corporation Gujarat
Bottom: He has brought non-veg food today!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 17]
I am very happy with all these new roads. Now people can migrate faster.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 18]
What kind of freedom did we get in 2014 if comedians are not free to say their Mann Ki Baat!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 19]