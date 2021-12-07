Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [ Nov 30 - Dec 04]
You carry on, sir. There is no competition left. We have forced retire all those stand-up comics.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Nov 30]
That place is for making laws. Those who want to debate and discuss can always meet us in a TV studio!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 01]
I remember my behaviour in the House when I was in opposition. But that was old India. Such things are not allowed in new India.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 02]
Let me stitch a dozen matching masks for your clothes. You never know for how long these new variants will keep coming.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 03]
Why are Parliament sessions so long if it takes only a couple of minutes to pass a bill?
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Dec 04]