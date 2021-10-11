Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [ Oct 04 - Oct 09]
News Room
This is the 5th fake news you filed this week! You have any political ambitions
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 04]
We meticulously planned this operation for weeks, bravely executed it and confiscated 13 gms of Narcotics
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 05]
WhatsApp down
Yes, I fee fresh and rejuvenated today, sir. WhatsApp was down last night and I couldn't connect with friends!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 06]
Ours is a perfect match parents can't object to. Your family name was in Panama papers and today mine has figured in Pandora papers.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 07]
Pandora papers
We have thrown the corruption out. It is now residing in offshore accounts.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 08]
Drug scandal
Now I know why our stars never talk about prices, unemployment, corruption, etc They have a different set of problems.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 09]