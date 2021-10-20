Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [ Oct 11 - Oct 15]
We have arrested the minister's son! It took 12 hours of intense interrogation to convince him that nothing will happen to him.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 11]
Has the govt. collapsed? Can't see any rise in petrol prices today.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 12]
China is not willing to withdraw. Get ready for another surgical strike on Chinese apps.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 13]
Like oxygen during corona there's no death of coal!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 14]
I Know you work 24x7 either to correct our past or plan for our future. Request you to spate couple of minutes for our present problems.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 15]