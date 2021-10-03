Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [ Sep 27 - Oct 03]
Offline School
Online classes were better, we could mute those boring lectures.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Sep 27]
Punjab Politics
The leader who picked from a comedy show has turned the party into comedy show.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Sept 28]
If you wanted to fight for truth why did you join politics?
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Sep 29]
Traitors quit Party We just abused, threatened and manhandled him in a very democratic manner!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Sept 30]
Mahatma Gandhi
Of course, he is still relevant to us whenever We go outside India.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 01]
Oh he is like sensex crossed 60, but woman are still mad about him.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [Oct 02]