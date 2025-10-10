Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Celebrating the legend of Bollywood, born on October 11, 1942.
Amitabh was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was a famous poet.
Amitabh studied at Delhi University and moved to Mumbai. He debuted in 1969 with Saat Hindustani.
His breakthrough came with Zanjeer (1973). He became the “Angry Young Man” of Bollywood.
Hit films in the 1970s-80s: Deewaar, Sholay, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Shakti, Coolie.
Faced challenges in the 1990s and started ABCL. Came back strong with Shahenshah (1988) and Agneepath (1990).
Acted in films like Khuda Gawah, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Silsila, Gulabo Sitabo. Hosted the hit TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
Awards: 4 National Film Awards, 14 Filmfare Awards, Padma Bhushan (2001), Padma Vibhushan (2015).