Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Priceless Moments Of The Power Couple Virat And Anushka
Anushka and Virat are happily seen holding their little one Vamika… She sported in a casual avatar while Virat looked cool in a printed tee and black pants.
The lovebirds are seen throwing out amazing couple goals with this adorable pic. It showed off Virat’s love towards Anushka with a cosy kiss.
Little Vamika is all happily playing with her dear mom Anushka Sharma. This is the first glimpse of the baby with Anushka after her delivery.
The beautiful wedding pic which showcases Anu in all smiles!!! Expressions can talk better instead of words!
Immersed in the beautiful ocean!!! Can anyone have a better lovely moment than romancing in the deep sea?
Lovebirds lost in each other’s love with a beautiful sunset background!!! Anushka looked beautiful in the white gown while Virat sported in a black tee. Their smile made this pic garner millions of views!!!
This pic was dropped on social media when this cute couple announced their pregnancy… They looked all happy and sported in the chic outfits!