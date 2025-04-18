Happy 74th Birthday, CBN!
Wishing a very happy birthday to N. Chandrababu Naidu, a visionary leader who changed Andhra Pradesh forever.
From Village to Visionary
Born on April 20, 1950, in a small village, Naidu rose to become one of India's top leaders.
Youngest Minister
At just 28, he became an MLA. At 30, he was a minister.
Four-Time Chief Minister
CBN became CM in 1995. In 2024, he returned as CM for the 4th time.
Tech and Growth Hero
He built HITEC City in Hyderabad. Brought big companies like Microsoft to AP.
Amaravati Builder
He planned a modern capital – Amaravati.
A Leader, A Visionary
CBN at 74 – still strong, still inspiring. Happy Birthday to the man who dreams big for Andhra!