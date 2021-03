Tanu Weds Manu

The romantic comedy-drama which is helmed by Anand L Rai also bagged the blockbuster status at the ticket windows. The comedy deals with the plot of marriage where Madhavan (Manu) falls in love with Kangana (Tanu) at their first meet. But Tanu refuses to marry him telling him that she has a boyfriend. But eventually, during the wedding of their best friends, both fall for each other and realize their love.