Haritaki has got Miracle Power to heal all Eye Problems
Haritaki has gained a lot of significance both in ancient period as well as modern times due to its medicinal properties. It helps treat varied eye problems such as watery eyes, inflamed eyes, dry eyes, conjunctivitis and stye infection.
Haritaki-Native
This tree is native to southern Asia as well as India. The dried fruit of this tree has got a long history of usage in Ayurveda. .
Haritaki Other Names
Hartaki is known as third eye doctor, its Latin name is, Terminalia Chebula, it has also got other names such as, king of medicines, sickness surgeon, the remover of disease because it has the potential ability to heal the body.
Eyewash for conjunctivitis
An eye wash is prepared using haritaki powder; this offers much relief to those suffering from conjunctivitis. You can follow the simple steps and learn to prepare this eye wash. It is an excellent home remedy.
First step –Boil the water
Take 250 ml water in a container and add one tablespoon of haritaki powder to the water and boil it for about ten minutes.
Second step –Strain out the haritaki powder
Pour the boiled water through a coffee filter and allow the liquid to drain into a clean vessel or a jar. Make sure, you only drain the liquid and ensure there is no powder in the liquid. If that happens powder would enter your the eyes and it will irritate your eyes.
Cool it and use it
One must make sure to cool the liquid before actually using it. In any case do not use this liquid as eye wash when it is hot or even if it is lukewarm.
Use eyecup to clean your eyes
Eyecups are useful to clean your eyes, pour the liquid in the eye cup and place them on one of your eyes and get a teal. And tilt your head back, so that liquid enters your eyes and immerse it.
Wash your eyes 3 to 5 times
You can use the prepared liquid for eyewash 2 to 4 times. When you are suffering conjunctivitis it is better wash your eyes 3 to 5 times a day. .