10 Amazing Benefits of Black Pepper
Black pepper is a flowering vine; it is cultivated for its fruit. And this fruit is dried and it is used as a spice.
Improves digestive health
When you include black pepper in your meal, it enhances your body’s ability to break down and digest food.
Prevents cancer
As per Canadian study, it credits the anticancer properties of black pepper to piperine. Piperine helps increase absorption of other nutrients and these are vital for gut health and cancer prevention.
Controlled BP
Ingestion of Piperine has proved to be effective in controlling the blood pressure.
Black pepper is a welcome addition to a weight loss diet
Relieves cold and cough
Mix a teaspoon of powered black pepper powder 2 tablespoon of honey in a cup of boiling water, it gives relief from above.
Fight infections
Pepper helps prevent infection and spread of diseases.
Antioxidants
Black peppers have superb antioxidants, which help contribute to your health in numerous ways.
Improves oral health
Mix pepper with salt for relief from dental issues
Enhance brain health
Black pepper can help delay brain aging and help prevent Alzheimer’s disease.