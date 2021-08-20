10 Best Dry Fruits to Speed up your Weight loss & Better Metabolism
Almonds
Almonds have very less amount of calories, a 100 grams of almonds contains mere 576 calories.
Pistachios
They contain high amounts of fibre which keeps you full for longer period of time.
Cashews
Cashews for beneficial for weight loss, because the magnesium content present helps your body regulate the fat and carbohydrate metabolism in the body.
Dates
The Vitamin D present in dates help boost your stamina, which means you can exercise for a longer period of time.
Walnuts
Walnuts have a high amount of goods fats such as omega 3 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acid(ALA). These fatty acids help reduce body fat.
Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts they have high amounts of specific minerals such as selenium, thiamine, phosphorus and magnesium. All of these are good for the body to lose weight.
Hazlenut
Hazlenut also makes you feel full for long hours after you eat them, hence you can control your snacking often habit, that would help lose weight.
Apricots
When you feel hungry, and have apricots, you will not feel hungry for about 5 hours.
Raisins
In 100 grams of raisins, you would find only mere 0.5 grams of fat and 299kcal, making this a great snack for people who desire to lose weight.
Prunes
100 grams of prunes contains only mere 240 kcal, making this a good snack for those people who need control their daily calorie intake.